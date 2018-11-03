House hopes for Senate okay renaming Panglao

The House of Representatives hopes for Senate action on House Bill 8231 which renames the famous Panglao Island in Bohol to Dauis-Panglao Island. The bill, principally authored by Rep. Rene Relampagos of Bohol and was already approved on third and final reading, aims to correct the geographical misrepresentation, avoid confusion and give due recognition to the municipality of Dauis. Relampagos, member for the majority bloc of the House Committee on Tourism, said that Panglao Island has two municipalities namely, Dauis and Panglao. The island has a total land area of 94.53 square kilometers. He said the municipality of Dauis has 12 barangays and is home to tourist destinations such as the Assumption of Our Lady Shrine Parish and Hinagdanan cave. It is also one of the oldest towns in Bohol. On the other hand, the municipality of Panglao is a major tourism destination in the province. It has 10 barangays and hosts several beautiful beaches.For the longest time, the island, where the two municipalities Dauis and Panglao are found, has been referred to as Panglao Island, according to Relampagos, chairman of the House agrarian reform committee. “Hence, in order to correct the geographical misrepresentation, avoid confusion and give due recognition to the municipality of Dauis, this bill seeks to rename Panglao Island to Dauis-Panglao Island in the first district of the province of Bohol,” said Relampagos. Section 1 of the bill thereby renames Panglao Island to Dauis-Panglao Island.