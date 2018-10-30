Solid waste law enforced

The Metro Manila Development Authority has asked community leaders to strictly enforce the country’s solid waste management law and step up campaigns in reducing and minimizing garbage that caused flooding in the metropolis. In a forum last weekend, MMDA officials called on barangay chairmen in Metro Manila to implement provisions of the Republic Act 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act) in their respective areas. “A barangay chairman is considered ‘lodi,’ slang for idol, if he complies and is able to ensure the participation of his constituents in treating their garbage properly. People also see his leadership in maintaining the cleanliness of his barangay,” said Elsie Encarnacion, head of the MMDA Solid Waste Management Office. The forum is being conducted per local government unit, depending on the number of barangay chairman per LGU. “We started last week of September and so far we had finished conducting forums on seven out of 17 local government units: San Juan, Malabon, Pateros, Taguig, Muntinlupa, Navotas and Mandaluyong,” said Encarnacion. According to Encarnacion, barangay chairmen have a crucial role in promoting proper solid waste management practices, like door-to-door garbage collection and waste segregation at source, as they serve as head of the barangay solid waste management committee. “One way to reduce garbage is to intensify segregation in households. Barangay chairmen should see to it that not all trash is disposed at the sanitary landfills. They should also meet diversion strategies to help lessen collected waste in their areas,” said Encarnacion.Being the forefronts of the government, barangays are required under RA 9003 to develop an ecological solid waste management program that promotes waste segregation, maintain the cleanliness of surroundings, and ensure the establishment of materials recovery facility or materials recovery system in their neighborhoods. “An MRF is a place where trash from households can be brought for further sorting and immediate treatment of recyclable and biodegradable materials,” said Encarnacion. “The barangay solid waste management committee should also monitor and regulate the operation of junk shops, ensure that sidewalks are free from push carts while recyclable materials are in order,” she added. Under the leadership of MMDA chairman Danilo Lim, cleanup drives and waste reduction programs have been conducted all over the metropolis considering that disposal facilities are finite. He also urged everyone to dispose their garbage properly so as not to clog drainages and waterways. Based on MMDA records, the volume of waste generated in Metro Manila is about 56,000 cubic meters or 9,871 tons per day.