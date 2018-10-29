North Palawan, Davao airports welcome two new routes

posted October 28, 2018 at 11:10 pm by Eric B. Apolonio October 28, 2018 at 11:10 pm

Starting today, two airports—the San Vicente Airport in Palawan and the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City—will welcome new flights to and from Clark and Hong Kong, respectively. Cathay Dragon will launch its Hong Kong-Davao-Hong Kong route that will fly four times weekly every Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays utilizing an Airbus A-320 aircraft. The historic inaugural flight from Hong Kong is expected to arrive at 3:50 in the afternoon at the Davao Airport and will be welcomed by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. The aircraft of Cathay Dragon, the premium, full-service regional airline of the Cathay Pacific Group, will be feted with a traditional water cannon salute. Meanwhile, Northern Palawan's San Vicente Airport will open regular flights from Clark via Philippine Airlines. The new 86-seater Q400s—fitted with six Economy Plus seats and 80 Economy Class seats in a roomy cabin layout—will be utilized on these routes. PAL's increased operations at Clark aim to significantly enhance travel convenience and connectivity for domestic travelers, while decongesting Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

