Makati LGU Gives out hygiene kits to students

The city government of Makati has started distributing free hygiene and dental kits to 46,763 students in 23 public elementary schools in line with the mission of Mayor Abigail Binay to promote health and intelligence among the youth in the city. Each kit contains a toothbrush, toothpaste, bath soap, face towel and a comb. Binay underscored the importance of good hygiene to ensure that they stay strong and healthy to be able to do well in their studies. The mayor thanked the students for being present at the distribution ceremony, and reminded them of basic hygiene habits to avoid getting sick. “First, wash your hands frequently. Second, brush your teeth regularly. Third, take a bath everyday. Because health is wealth. It is easier to be clean than to be sick,” she said. Binay pointed out that she only had one child, but as mayor of Makati, she considers all the schoolchildren as her own. Thus, she said she wants them to go to school looking presentable, clean, healthy, pretty and handsome, just as she wanted for her own daughter. Accompanied by Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo and Congressman Luis Campos during the distribution, Binay vowed that they will be back to distribute the promised rain coats and rain boots to students sometime this November.The city chief executive also revealed plans to go back again to distribute anti-dengue kits in December and the much-anticipated new rubber shoes this coming January. For the next school year, she said, the city government will be providing free school socks to the students. The anti-dengue kit includes an arm band/bracelet with citronella capsules which can be used up to 90 days, and an anti-mosquito repellent lotion. The distribution of hygiene kits from Oct. 23 to 25 was made in the following public elementary schools: Fort Bonifacio Elementary School, West Rembo ES, Guadalupe Viejo ES, Rizal ES, Pembo ES, Comembo ES, East Rembo ES, Cembo ES, South Cembo ES, Pitogo ES, Nemesio I. Yabut ES, and San Jose ES in District II. In District I, recipient schools included Maximo Estrella ES, Francisco Benitez ES (Main), Jose Magsaysay ES, Makati ES, La Paz ES, Francisco Benitez ES (Singkamas), Bangkal ES I, Bangkal ES (Main), Palanan ES, Hen. Pio del Pilar ES (Main), and Hen. Pio del Pilar ES I.