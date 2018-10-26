ALL SECTIONS
Friday October 26, 2018

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Gaps make Comelec helpless

posted October 25, 2018 at 11:50 pm by  Vito Barcelo
The Commission on Elections on Thursday admitted it was helpless against premature campaigning by major senatorial candidates due to some loopholes on election campaign rule.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in his Twitter account that many candidates, especially running for national posts, were engaged in premature campaigning.

The poll body said it could not even slap the wrists of politicians who have resorted to premature campaigning because there was no specific law that allowed the Comelec to reprimand or act against candidates engaging in premature campaigning.

Jimenez said the Comelec could not put a stop to this, as well as the posting of tarpaulins and campaign posters with politicians’ faces.

The Comelec spokesperson cited Republic Act 9369, Section 13 stating “that any person who files his certificate of candidacy within this period shall only be considered as a candidate at the start of the campaign period for which he filed his certificate of candidacy: Provided, that, unlawful acts or omissions applicable to a candidate shall effect only upon that start of the aforesaid campaign period…”

The campaign period for those running for national posts starts from February 12, 2019 to May 11, 2019. 

For local positions, the campaign period is from March 29, 2019 to May 11, 2019.

“It is very clear that the acts you can prohibit of a candidate, you can only prohibit at the start of the campaign period. Unless the campaign period starts, everyone gets to do whatever they want,” Jimenez said.

However, the Comelec said the candidates who placed posters on the streets could be charged with vandalism and littering, but only the local government units have the authority to do it.

Jimenez appealed to all political aspirants for a sense of delicadeza and avoid premature campaigning.

Topics: Commission on Elections , James Jimenez , campaign period

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard