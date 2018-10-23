Solons happy as House ratings rise

House Majority Leader and Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr. on Monday credited the one grade or 11 percent increase in the overall net satisfaction rating of Congress to the “workaholic attitude” of its members. Andaya welcomed the Social Weather Stations survey showing good +36 net satisfaction rating of the House of Representatives last September or from moderate to good, up by 11 points from +25 in June 2018. “This is due to the multi-partisan effort of the House to freely debate bills that will benefit the nation. When congressmen roll up their sleeves, work long hours, and keep the lights on until past midnight, as in the case of the marathon budget hearings, they do it not expecting any bump in survey ratings, but because it is their job. That is the primary motivation,” he said. Based on the SWS survey, the 11-point rise in the overall net satisfaction rating of the House of Representatives was due to increases of 21 points in Balance Luzon, and 15 points in Mindanao, combined with decreases of two points in the Visayas, and 10 points in Metro Manila. “But if the people view such labor in a positive light, then it is bonus, one that warms our heart and inspires us to work even harder,” Andaya said. The SWS survey showed the net satisfaction rating of the House of Representatives rose by one grade from moderate to good in balance Luzon, up by 21 points from +18 in June to +39 in September.It also leveled up from moderate to good in Mindanao, up by 15 points from +26 in June to +41 in September. The net satisfaction rating of the institution stayed good in the Visayas, although down by two points from +36 in June to +34 in September. The SWS said the net satisfaction rating of the House of Representatives also stayed moderate in Metro Manila, although down by 10 points from +29 in June to +19 in September.