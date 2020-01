‘Bakwit‘: From flight to plight

READ: Atom-bomb like blast feared

BAREFOOT BUT BRAVE. Highly strung evacuees trudge along the heavily silted muddy road towards Tanauan City (above) after unloading their valuables. Joey Razon

BAREFOOT BUT BRAVE. Edgy residents at the foot of Taal unload their belongings from an outrigger canoe while the volcano spews ash as seen from Tanauan on Monday. AFP

BAREFOOT BUT BRAVE. Elsewhere, in Laurel town, residents clean their mud-covered roofs of their homes—with authorities warning Wednesday there might be a hazardous eruption in the next few days. AFP

EAGER EVACUEES. Distressed residents of Barangay Sampaloc, Talisay Batangas are worried sick and shooting bullets in a gym, as are those evacuated at the PUP campus in Santo Tomas, Batangas from Barangay Banadera. Roy Domingo

EAGER EVACUEES. Distressed residents of Barangay Sampaloc, Talisay Batangas are worried sick and shooting bullets in a gym, as are those evacuated at the PUP campus in Santo Tomas, Batangas from Barangay Banadera. Roy Domingo

EAGER EVACUEES. Distressed residents of Barangay Sampaloc, Talisay Batangas are worried sick and shooting bullets in a gym, as are those evacuated at the PUP campus in Santo Tomas, Batangas from Barangay Banadera. Roy Domingo

EAGER EVACUEES. Evacuees from other towns affected by the eruption rest at an evacuation center in Tanauan town, also in Batangas. AFP

READ: Face masks overcharging: Field agents checking

READ: PETA comes to rescue of abandoned animals