ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday January 14, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Taal Lake one giant cauldron

posted January 14, 2020 at 01:25 am by  Manila Standard
The entire Taal Lake is one giant caldera, and Taal Volcano is one of 24 active volcanoes listed by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Taal Lake one giant cauldron
GIANT CALDERA. Up to 30 kms wide, the entire Taal Lake hosts an island made up of a volcano, among 24 active in the Philippines, which has several eruption centers or stratovolcanoes.
The Taal caldera is approximately 25 by 30 kilometers wide. Inside the caldera is the Taal Lake, and at the center of the lake is the Taal Volcano, one of the world’s lowest and deadliest volcano.

READ: Face masks overcharging: Field agents checking

The Taal Volcano island is a post-caldera feature that is made up of numerous eruption centers or stratovolcanoes.

READ: Taal rumbles, spews ash

Since 1572, Taal Volcano has recorded 34 eruptions ranging from phreatic (steam-blast) to phreatomagnetic (ejection of steam and pyroclastic fragments) and strombolian (ejection of lava).

READ: Full alert: Cops, MMDA deploy

In 1749, the four volcanoes on Taal Lake erupted for three days, causing shock waves and acid rain.

Taal Lake one giant cauldron

For almost seven months in 1754, the volcano recorded a plinian eruption (continuous gas blasts and ejection of lava). This is considered as Taal Volcano’s biggest eruption yet.

READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for January 14, 2020

READ: Atom-bomb like blast feared

Topics: Taal Lake , Taal Volcano , Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard