Taal Lake one giant cauldron

GIANT CALDERA. Up to 30 kms wide, the entire Taal Lake hosts an island made up of a volcano, among 24 active in the Philippines, which has several eruption centers or stratovolcanoes.

The entire Taal Lake is one giant caldera, and Taal Volcano is one of 24 active volcanoes listed by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.The Taal caldera is approximately 25 by 30 kilometers wide. Inside the caldera is the Taal Lake, and at the center of the lake is the Taal Volcano, one of the world's lowest and deadliest volcano. The Taal Volcano island is a post-caldera feature that is made up of numerous eruption centers or stratovolcanoes. Since 1572, Taal Volcano has recorded 34 eruptions ranging from phreatic (steam-blast) to phreatomagnetic (ejection of steam and pyroclastic fragments) and strombolian (ejection of lava).In 1749, the four volcanoes on Taal Lake erupted for three days, causing shock waves and acid rain.

