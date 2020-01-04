Fresh Mideast conflict feared

WEEKEND STRIKES. A member of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi military network waves a national flag as he exits a burning room after breaching the outer wall of the US diplomatic mission in Baghdad on Dec. 31, 2019 during a rally to vent anger over weekend airstrikes that killed pro-Iran fighters in western Iraq. AFP

Baghdad—A US strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, dramatically heightening regional tensions and prompting arch-enemy Tehran to vow “revenge.”The Pentagon said US President Donald Trump had ordered Soleimani’s “killing” after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy in the Iraqi capital. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei swiftly vowed “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s death, the biggest escalation yet in a feared proxy war between Iran and the US on Iraqi soil. As the US Embassy urged all American citizens to leave Iraq “immediately,” Trump tweeted a picture of the US flag without any explanation. Iraqi President Barham Saleh called for restraint on Friday, as did most world leaders, who reacted with alarm. “We call on everyone to restrain themselves,” Saleh said in a statement, characterizing the strike as an “aggression” and saying Iraq would be destabilized if “voices of reason” did not prevail. In Manila, two party-list congressmen raised concerns over the rising US-Iran tensions following the rocket attack in Baghdad, which caused oil prices to spike worldwide . The Philippines, being oil import-dependent, is heavily affected by movements in the world oil market, which is exacerbated by the threats of war in the petroleum-rich Middle East, from which the country gets most of its supply. READ: Latest crisis triggers oil price spurt A full-scale mideast war would also force about 2.2 million overseas Filipinos working in the region to come home, including over 1 million OFWs in Saudi Arabia, a key US ally and rival of Iran in the region.

Rep. Michael Defensor of Anakalusugan said any increase in oil prices locally will have a direct effect in freight and in transportation. “We hope that the tension will de-escalate so as not to drag the Middle East region, which produces a third of the entire oil production in the world and affects the entirety of the global economy,” said Defensor. “We have to watch the developments closely. If the tensions escalate to further armed conflict, then expect multiple issues that will trouble the Philippines from the rise of petroleum products that would generally lead to inflation to OFW issues,” added Rep. Jericho Nograles of PBA Party-list. “Let us also not discount changes in US dollar values that will definitely affect our stock market,” added Nograles, a deputy majority leader. Malacañang had yet to comment on the situation as of presstime. President Rodrigo Duterte was in Davao del Sur but had canceled his two scheduled appearances there. Early Friday, a volley of missiles hit Baghdad’s international airport, striking a convoy belonging to the Hashed al-Shaabi, an Iraqi paramilitary force with close ties to Iran. Just a few hours later, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps announced Soleimani “was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning”. The Hashed confirmed both Soleimani and its deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in what it said was a “US strike that targeted their car on the Baghdad International Airport road.” The Hashed is a network of mostly Shiite armed units, many of whom have close ties to Tehran but which have been officially incorporated into Iraq’s state security forces. Soleimani headed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force foreign operations arm and also served as Iran’s pointman on Iraq, visiting the country in times of turmoil. Muhandis was the Hashed’s deputy chief but was widely recogniZed as the real shot-caller within the group. Both were sanctioned by the United States. An Iraqi official told AFP that Muhandis had gone to Baghdad airport to pick up Soleimani, “which is something he usually doesn’t do.”

WEEKEND STRIKES. At left, the official FB page of Iraqi’s military joint operations shows a destroyed vehicle on fire following a US strike on Friday. AFP