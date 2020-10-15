Anti-corruption measures ready for House okay

posted October 15, 2020 at 12:30 am by Maricel Cruz October 15, 2020 at 12:30 am

House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez said President Rodrigo Duterte’s certification on the proposed law that would grant him anti-red tape powers to accelerate the country’s socioeconomic recovery is a welcome development. Senators approved Senate Bill 1844 on third and final reading on Wednesday. “House leaders under the leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco are in full agreement with the Chief Executive to fast-track the approval of all pending measures related to the anti-red tape and anti-corruption campaign of the government,” said Romualdez.Romualdez added: “The President is tired of continued corruption. He wants a legacy that genuine reforms are implemented under his term. He stressed that any delay in the release of business permits is tantamount to corruption.” “We are readying a proposed law that would authorize the President to act expeditiously on the processing and issuance of national and local permits, licenses, and certifications,” Romualdez said.

