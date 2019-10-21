‘Abominable’ skips Malaysia
The decision comes after Vietnam pulled the Universal Pictures movie from theaters days ago and the Philippines’ foreign secretary called for the segment to be excised. “Universal has decided not to make the censor cut required by the Malaysian censor board and as such will not be able to release the film in Malaysia,” United International Pictures Malaysia said in an email to AFP. The animated film about a Chinese teenager helping a yeti return to his home shows a chart featuring the “nine-dash” line which sets out Beijing’s expansive claims to the flashpoint waters. By including the U-shaped line, the movie—a joint production by Universal Pictures subsidiary DreamWorks and China’s Pearl Studio —has stumbled into a festering row that has long been a source of friction between Beijing and Southeast Asia. Malaysia’s film censorship board chief Mohamad Zamberi Abdul Aziz had said that the movie—due for release on November 7—could be screened in the country “with the condition that the map, which has become controversial, is removed”.
