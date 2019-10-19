Angat Dam level dips; water service cut eyed

This aerial photo taken on June 28, 2019 shows the low water level of Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan. AFP READ: MWSS option: Pump out water from Angat Dam READ: Angat nears critical mark The level of Angat Dam, Metro Manila’s main water source, has dropped, prompting regulators to warn Friday of water service interruptions.Angat’s water level was at 187.28 meters as of 6 a.m., down from about 191 meters in September, said National Water Resources Board Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. The dam’s declining level prompted regulators to slash the water supply allocation in Metro Manila to 40 cubic meters per second from the regular 46 m³/s, he told radio dzMM, beamed nationwide. said. “We need to prepare if there will be less rains. There is a possibility that concessionaires could reduce their service because the allocation is not normal,” he said in Filipino. The two water concessionaires for the national capital region, meanwhile, have urged customers to save water amid limited water supply released by the NWRB. The allocation coursed through the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System remains at 40 cubic meters per second (m3/s) until November, compared with the usual 46 m3/s, because Angat Dam’s water level remains below the normal high of 212 meters, according to the board.The target is to reach the 212-meter normal high by the end of the year, the NWRB said. Manila Water, stressing the same points, with Manila Water’s corporate communications head Jeric Sevilla saying in a separate interview, Manila Water issued an advisory stating it might implement a rotational service interruption. But NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. noted the current water level at Angat Dam was still above the minimum operating level of 180 meters. READ: Angat drying up; Noy’s inaction hit

