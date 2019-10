What transport crisis? All I see is traffic—Panelo

THE RUSH RESUMES. Angkas wheels help ferry LRT 2 passengers from Santa Cruz, Manila to Katipunan and vice versa. Norman Cruz

THE RUSH RESUMES. Passengers of LRT Line 2 start boarding their coaches from Cubao to Recto after the Light Rail Transit Line 2 resumes Tuesday partial operations from Cubao to Recto, with officials confirming all safety checks and test runs. Manny Palmero