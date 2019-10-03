Fire hits LRT 2 power transformer

FORBIDDING FIRE. Smoke puffs up at the LRT 2 power transformer along Katipunan Avenue, with LRTA management suspending operations before noon. Courtesy of Ronnie Alonte/FB.

After the fire Wednesday at the Star City, it’s the LRT this time finding itself in a smoke, forcing management of LRT 2 to suspend its operations after a power transformer caught fire, while the LRT 1 closed 2 of its stations due to mechanical issues. According to LRT Spokesperson Hernando Cabrera, the LRT 2 power transformer along Katipunan Avenue “tripped” and emitted smoke, according to Light Rail Transit Authority Spokesperson Hernando Cabrera.A video captured by radio dzMM, seen nationwide, showed firemen dousing the burning device with water. The LRT 2 suspended its operations nearly half an hour before noon Thursday. Katipunan and Santolan stations, are unlikely to immediately resume operations, according to Cabrera. The 2 stations are located near several schools like the University of the Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University and Miriam College.No one was injured in the fire and the LRTA did not receive any report that the fire was intentional, he said. On Wednesday morning, the LRT 2 also stopped its operations for around 30 minutes due to a “train fault.” Meanwhile, the LRT 1 closed Balintawak and Roosevelt stations due to “mechanical issues” that are “being checked by our technicians onsite,” its management said in tweet around 8:35 a.m.