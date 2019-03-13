Rody admin’s rating soars—SWS

More Filipinos were satisfied with the performance of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration
, the latest Social Weather Stations revealed on Monday night.
SWS said 76 percent of the adult Filipinos it polled expressed satisfaction with the work of the administration, 15 percent were undecided and nine percent were dissatisfied.
The latest figures recorded a +66 net satisfaction rating at “very good,” marking an increase of 16 points from the previous +50 in September 2018.
“Out of the 17 specific performance subjects rated, the Duterte administration’s net satisfaction ratings were excellent on two subjects, very good on six subjects, good on seven subjects and moderate on two subjects,” SWS said.
The pollster said the net satisfaction rating of the Duterte administration was “excellent”
in promoting women’s rights (+71) and in the building and maintenance of public works (+70). It was also “very good” at helping the poor (+68), protecting human rights (+62), reconstructing Marawi City (+60), fighting terrorism (+55), transparency in government activities (+54) and deciding quickly (+50).
The respondents also believed the government did “good on fighting crime (+44), reconciling with Muslim rebels (+43), eradicating graft and corruption (+42), defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (+40), reconciling with the communist rebels (+39), fulfilling its commitments to international treaties (+39) and foreign relations (+38).
The administration was moderate in ensuring that no family would ever be hungry (+28) and in fighting inflation (+14).
SWS said the Duterte administration’s net satisfaction rating rose by one grade in all areas.
“It rose from very good to excellent in Mindanao, up by 8 points from +67 in September 2018 to +75 in December 2018,” the pollster said.
The administration’s net satisfaction rating also rose from good to very good in the Visayas, or from +42 to +63. It rose from good to very good in Metro Manila from +40 to +60, and from good to very good in Balance Luzon from +48 to +65.
The administration’s net satisfaction rating was “excellent” in the classes ABC and E and “very good” in class D.
Malacañang hailed the survey results, slamming its critics as the figures presented a “loud and clear repudiation” against the detractors of the President.
“The Palace considers this increase in the satisfaction rating as a vote of public confidence and a demonstration of the people’s unshakable trust in the present administration,
which the polling firm classified as ‘very good’,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement on Tuesday.
“These figures are loud and clear repudiations of the critics and detractors of President Duterte who have described him as misogynistic, anti-poor and anti-human rights, and who have taken turns in questioning the ‘Build-Build-Build’ infrastructure program and lambasting the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Marawi.”
Panelo said it was time for the critics to “finally realize that a sizable but silent majority has paid no attention to their endless tirades against Duterte and the administration, as well as its policies.”
The survey was conducted from Dec. 16 to 19 and used face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults nationwide. It had a margin error of +-2.6 percent for the national percentages and +-5 percent each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.
