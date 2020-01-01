DILG chief ‘ready’ for handler’s task

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday said he is ready to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to supervise the Philippine National Police. “The President is still searching for a permanent chief PNP and my job is to supervise the organization on his behalf as his alter ego, being the DILG secretary and chairman of National Police Commission [Napolcom]. I will do my job until the President chooses the next chief PNP,” Año said in a statement sent to reporters. “I believe he has choices in his mind but he is closely watching the performance and conviction of these candidates, particularly on the fight against illegal drugs and professionalizing the PNP ranks,” he said. The PNP is currently headed by Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa as officer in charge. PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said Gamboa fully respects and supports the decision of the President designating Año to supervise the PNP for the meantime. “As Napolcom chairman, Secretary Año is in the top hierarchy of the PNP chain of command and is in the best position to cascade the strategic direction of the Commander-in-Chief upon the PNP. We will now await further guidance and instructions from Secretary Año and we will give him our full support,” Banac told reporters when sought for a comment. Duterte admitted he is still having trouble deciding on who to appoint as next PNP chief lamenting that the police force in Manila remained “problematic.” He also warned police and local politicians involved in the illegal drug trade and corruption they would face the worst type of punishment if caught.“If you enter the illegal drug trade, there is no other way to deal with you except to kill you,” Duterte said in a mix of Filipino and English. Duterte earlier said it was not enough to be recommended with a list of contenders for the next PNP chief because he was expecting a “better deal.” Banac said the police force can still function despite having only an officer-in-charge. However, he said the PNP needs a permanent chief next year as Gamboa, being only an OIC, cannot approve the disbursement of funds for projects and procurement of equipment. Gamboa is one of the top candidates as PNP chief while other contenders for the post are Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, deputy chief for operations; and Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, former Metro Manila police director and now heads the directorial staff. Other names mentioned were Central Visayas regional director, Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon and Calabarzon regional director, Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. The successful candidate will replace Oscar Albayalde who retired on Nov. 8 under a cloud of scandal over his alleged links to a syndicate of corrupt policemen accused of reselling seized narcotics.