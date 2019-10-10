Duterte keeps ‘very good’ rating—SWS

posted October 10, 2019 at 01:40 am by MJ Blancaflor October 10, 2019 at 01:40 am

READ: Duterte ratings suffer 11-point drop—SWS READ: Duterte targets ‘A’ credit rating, Bicol solon says President Rodrigo Duterte maintained his “very good” net satisfaction rating despite a slip in the third quarter, a Social Weather Stations survey showed Wednesday. READ: More dirt, more trust Duterte gets—Palace President Duterte received a net satisfaction rating of +65 in September, down by three points from his record-high +68 last June. The nationwide survey also found that 78 percent of respondents were satisfied with his performance, while 13 percent were dissatisfied. Meanwhile, 9 percent said they were undecided. Following the poll results, Malacañang called on government employees to “remain tireless and hardworking” as a payback for the public’s “outpour of affection” for President Duterte. “It is indisputable that the Filipino people remain enamored with President Duterte, as well as in his policies and actions of governance, to the consternation and envy of his incorrigible critics and detractors,” his spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement. The nationwide survey was conducted on Sept. 27 to 30 through interviews with 1,800 adult respondents with a sampling error margin at ±2.3 percent. The poll showed that the middle class and the richest Filipinos gave Duterte his highest rating among their class with 79 percent, slightly higher than 76 percent in June. Seventy-three percent of respondents who belong to the poor were satisfied by his performance, down by eight points from last June’s 81 percent.His rating increased in the Visayas and Metro Manila, but decreased in Luzon and Mindanao. Among respondents from the Visayas, a record-high 84 percent were satisfied, significantly higher than 77 percent in June 2019. In Metro Manila, 78 percent were satisfied with his performance. This surpassed his previous record of 73 percent in June. His satisfaction rating stayed very good for the rest of Luzon with 71 percent satisfied, albeit lower than the previous quarter’s 78 percent. It remained excellent in his home region Mindanao with 85 percent satisfied, but it was down by three points from 88 percent last June. READ: Rody’s popularity dips amid Bilibid mess

