PH to UN: Don’t interfere

DFA voices out Duterte stand on drug war

posted September 30, 2019 at 01:35 am by Rey E. Requejo September 30, 2019 at 01:35 am

Locsin READ: ‘Dangerous years ahead in drug war’ READ: UNHCR makes Duterte cry The Philippines on Saturday said the United Nations should not interfere when a country chooses to take strong-arm tactics against criminality.Addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Sept. 28, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the UN is not “free to interfere” whenever a state takes a hardline approach toward stamping out crime. “Civil society is free to complain. Better yet, they should run for public office to gain legitimacy to be able to do something about it. But the UN is not free to interfere with the state in its defining function of protecting its citizens and stamping out threats,” Locsin said. Exhorting other leaders and diplomats from various member-states, the Philippines’ top diplomat appealed to world leaders not to allow the UN body to be used as an instrument against their resolve to eliminate crimes in their respective countries. “The nations here in United Nations should not let this platform be used to threaten others with accountability for taking a tough approach to crime,” Locsin said. “The UN is a collection of sovereign states, not a sovereign collective itself. It is only as effective as its members make it. It harnesses sovereignties, not for some against others, but to common purposes of peace and productive cooperation,” he said. The Philippines, being a founding member of the organization since it was established in 1946, has always been committed to the goals of the UN, with the belief that “the UN’s work must reflect the realities of the times,” Locsin said. “Only then can the UN stay relevant and become effective. The aspiration of the vast majority of my people today—call them shortsighted or just plain wrong—is to be free of drugs and safe from crime. Is that so hard to understand? It seems impossible for some to accept. But the cartel can be persuasive in kind if not in reason,” he said. “The United Nations is the core of the multilateral global order. As long as the UN exists, none can trumpet the end of multilateralism. But it must be a United Nations strengthened and capacitated in its every member, so that all collectively may achieve its aim of peace and safety,” he said.The Foreign Affairs secretary made the call in defense of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on illegal drugs. Reports indicate that more than 6,000 people have been killed in the Philippine National Police anti-drug campaign, but human rights groups said the numbers go much higher if vigilante-style killings are included. Locsin earlier disparaged the impact of the UN Human Rights Council resolution authored by Iceland seeking to review the country’s war against illegal drugs for possible human rights violations. The administration has said it will not cooperate with such an investigation and would not allow UN observers into the country for that purpose. READ: UN HCR frets over Manila’s war on drugs

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.