Winners up for Comelec OK

The Commission on Elections will proclaim the winning party-list groups today while the new senators will also be announced later on the same day as there are still 1.6-million votes to be tallied that could affect the 11th and 12th place.
In 11th place is Bong Revilla with 14,279,625, while in the 12th place is Nancy Binay with 14,065,071 and in the 13th position is JV Ejercito with 13,983,153.
Binay is just ahead of Ejercito by 90,000 votes, while Revilla is ahead of the son of former President Joseph Estrada by 296,472 votes.
In a press conference, Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez assured the public that the proclamation of national winners in the concluded 2019 midterm elections will happen on Tuesday.
“It’s a pretty sure bet that we’ll have a proclamation tomorrow [Tuesday],” Jimenez said.
The winning party-lists will be proclaimed in the morning, while the new senators will be named in the afternoon.
Still being tallied were certificates of canvass from Isabela, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the US, and Nigeria with a total of over 1.68-million votes.
As of press time, the Comelec, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, was still processing the remaining five COCs before winners can be proclaimed in the senatorial and party-list races.
“I’d like to point out we are not the ones hurrying the proclamation. In fact, some people are complaining that we’re taking too much time,” Jimenez said.
With 97 percent of the COCs canvassed, the Comelec said the turnout in the 2019 midterm elections was 75 percent. This was lower than 2016’s turnout of 81.95 percent because participation is traditionally higher in a presidential election.
