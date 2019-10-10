ALL SECTIONS
Thursday October 10, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Whale whispers beat predators

posted October 10, 2019 at 01:15 am by  AFP
Female Atlantic right whales lower their voices to a whisper when communicating with their young to prevent “eavesdropping” by predators, researchers said Wednesday.

Whale whispers beat predators

Several species of adult whales rarely 

get hunted by predators in the wild owing to their size, but preying on their young is common.

A team of scientists used microphones attached by suction cups to look at the voice patterns of right whales—an endangered species with only around 500 known specimens remaining.

They found that pairs of mother and calves reduced the number of loud, long-distance calls, compared to juvenile or pregnant whales.

The maternal pairings also increased the percentage of very quiet sounds they used to communicate.

Whereas a typical right whale call could be heard from roughly a kilometer away, the modified speech would only be audible at a range of 100 meters or so. 

“These lower amplitude signals may minimize the risk of detection while still allowing mother-calf communication,” said the authors of the study, published in the journal Royal Society Open Letters.

It would also “minimize the risk of eavesdropping by predators.”

Whale hunters such as orcas are thought to rely on sounds issued by their prey to locate them, given that the light is often poor at sea. 

Topics: Female Atlantic right whales , Royal Society Open Letters

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard