BEIJING—Colombian President Gustavo Petro will visit China this week, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Monday, with the leftist leader seeking to strengthen ties with the world’s second-largest economy. Petro’s visit comes at the invitation of President Xi Jinping and will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. He will meet with Xi on Wednesday, Colombia’s presidency said. At the same time, China said it welcomes a visit by Australia’s prime minister next month, saying Beijing was keen...