Colombian president to visit China this week, Australian PM next month

News AFP -
BEIJING—Colombian President Gustavo Petro will visit China this week, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Monday, with the leftist leader seeking to strengthen ties with the world’s second-largest economy. Petro’s visit comes at the invitation of President Xi Jinping and will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. He will meet with Xi on Wednesday, Colombia’s presidency said. At the same time, China said it welcomes a visit by Australia’s prime minister next month, saying Beijing was keen...

Google hit by Japan anti-trust

News AFP -
TOKYO—Japan’s anti-trust watchdog said Monday it is investigating whether Google violated rules by asking...

Stock index falls below 6,100 level again

Stocks Manila Standard Business -
Philippine stocks tumbled Monday as the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas clouded market...

Paper finds WHO strategies lacking to address smoking

Biz Plus Manila Standard Business -
The Institute for Tobacco Studies (ITS) in Täby, Sweden released a topical paper urging...

China ships ram PH vessels

Vince Lopez -
US, Canada, EU condemn Ayungin incidents as solons seek UNGA case A Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ship collided with a boat contracted by the Philippine...

Pinoys in Lebanon told: Leave while you still can

Rey E. Requejo -
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday appealed to Filipinos in Lebanon to leave the country while the airport in Beirut is still open...

Comelec: ‘Red’ areas of concern surge to 361 ahead of BSKE polls

Vince Lopez -
The number of barangays under the "red category" list of areas of concern of the Commission on Elections for the Oct. 30 polls has...

SC orders preemptive steps against cyberattacks, warns vs. AI apps use

Rey E. Requejo -
With the series of cyberattacks on various government offices, the Supreme Court has taken preemptive measures and directed all judiciary officials and personnel to...

