ALL SECTIONS
Sep 19, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Makati City Bakuna
Advertisement

US panel wants booster shots for 65 above

posted September 19, 2021 at 12:30 am by  AFP
A panel of leading US medical experts advising the government voted in favor of authorizing boosters of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe COVID.

The same committee however rejected an initial proposal, submitted by Pfizer and backed by President Joe Biden’s administration, to fully approve boosters to everyone aged 16 and over.

The decisions came after a day-long meeting full of data presentations and at times charged debate that was convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Tens of millions of Americans will soon be eligible for a third shot.

“I think this should demonstrate to the public that the members of this committee are independent of the FDA, and that in fact we do bring our voices to the table,” said Archana Chatterjee, dean of Chicago Medical School.

The panel – which included vaccinologists, infectious disease researchers, and epidemiologists – concluded that the benefit-risk balance differed for younger people, especially males at risk for myocarditis.

A clinical trial for the booster involved just over 300 people, which they felt was too small to be able to draw firm conclusions about safety.

The panel voted 16-2 against granting a third dose full approval.

They were then presented with a new motion, and voted 18-0 for granting emergency authorization for people aged over 65 and those at high risk. They agreed this should extend to health care workers and people at high risk of occupational exposure.

Even prior to the meeting, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had struck a cautious note. AFP

In its briefing document, the FDA stated: “Data indicate that currently US-licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death.”

Two senior FDA officials meanwhile co-signed a Viewpoint in The Lancet this week opposing boosters for the general population, in what was seen as a rebuke of the White House for taking a decision before consulting its scientific agencies, effectively placing the cart before the horse.

At the meeting, Pfizer officials cited studies that demonstrated waning immunity against infection several months out from the first two doses.

“The demonstrated safety and effectiveness of a third dose support adding a booster dose to the vaccination schedule,” said Donna Boyce, Pfizer’s senior vice president of global regulatory affairs.

But a growing body of US research – including a dataset presented by Pfizer itself at Friday’s meeting – has shown two doses continue to confer high protection against severe outcomes, albeit at slightly diminished levels for the elderly.

Pfizer also presented data showing boosters increased antibody levels against the Delta variant, but an FDA scientist countered that these lab studies could not translate directly to efficacy estimates. 

Topics: US medical experts , Pfizer , coronavirus disease , vaccine , Joe Biden

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard