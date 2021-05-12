ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday May 12, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Accused in killing of Black US jogger deny hate charges

posted May 12, 2021 at 10:30 am by  AFP
Three white men accused over the death of African-American jogger Ahmaud Arbery pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to hate crime charges and attempted kidnapping.

Arbery was shot dead in February last year as he was jogging in a residential neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, in an incident that further fuelled anger over allegedly racist killings of Black Americans.

The three men, who later told police they suspected he was a burglar, chased him before one of the group fatally shot him.

Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and William Bryan, 51, appeared before a federal judge who explained the new charges brought against them two weeks ago.

"There is absolutely nothing in the indictment that identifies how this is a federal hate crime," their lawyers said in a statement.

The three men were earlier charged with murder and false imprisonment. Their trial is due to open on October 18.

A prosecutor initially given the case concluded that Arbery's killers were legally armed under Georgia's open carry law and were within their rights to chase him under a citizen's arrest statute.

Georgia on Monday repealed its citizen's arrest law, a move prompted by Arbery's death.

Arbery, who would have turned 27 on Saturday, "was the victim of vigilante-style violence that has no place in our country or in our state," said Governor Brian Kemp as he signed the repeal.

The deaths of Arbery and George Floyd, an African American murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May last year, became emblematic of the Black Lives Matter movement against violence targeting African Americans.

Topics: Ahmaud Arbery , United States , Racism , Black Lives Matter

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard