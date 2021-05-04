15 dead, dozens hurt in Mexico City metro accident: authorities

posted May 04, 2021 at 02:30 pm by AFP May 04, 2021 at 02:30 pm

Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured in a metro train accident in the Mexican capital on May 3, the authorities said. AFP At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when an elevated metro line collapsed in the Mexican capital on Monday as a train was passing, authorities said.Security camera footage broadcast by local media showed the carriages plunging towards the ground in the south of the city. "So far we have 15 people who unfortunately lost their lives," Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters.The city's civil defense department said on Twitter that around 70 others were injured in the dramatic accident. Emergency services were seen working to rescue victims from the carriages at the Olivos station.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.