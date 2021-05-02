Storm kills at least 11 near Shanghai

posted May 01, 2021 at 09:50 pm by AFP May 01, 2021 at 09:50 pm

At least 11 people were killed and over a hundred injured after a violent storm battered a town close to Shanghai, Chinese authorities announced Saturday. Nine crew members from a fishing boat that capsized during the gale on Friday evening were still missing after two others were rescued. Strong winds pounded Nantong, a town of 8 million on the north bank of the Yangtze River, accompanied by hailstones the size of large marbles, according to the website Toutiao.com. At least 11 people were killed and over a hundred injured after a violent storm battered a town close to Shanghai, Chinese authorities announced Saturday. Nine crew members from a fishing boat that capsized during the gale on Friday evening were still missing after two others were rescued. Strong winds pounded Nantong, a town of 8 million on the north bank of the Yangtze River, accompanied by hailstones the size of large marbles, according to the website Toutiao.com.Those killed were hit by falling trees and electricity poles, or had been blown into the water by the wind, local authorities said on social media platform Weibo. They added that 102 people were injured and many homes damaged, with over 3,000 residents evacuated.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.