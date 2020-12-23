Spain's Catalonia sets date for regional elections

The northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia will hold regional elections on February 14, a year earlier than scheduled, as its powerful separatist movement becomes increasingly divided. The dissolution of Catalonia's regional parliament and the setting of a date for the early polls were announced Tuesday in the region's official state gazette. The election, Catalonia's fifth in 10 years, will be held a year ahead of schedule because the region's separatist leader Quim Torra was barred last year by the courts from holding public office. He was ruled unfit to hold public office for 18 months after he refused to remove separatist symbols from public buildings during a general election campaign in April 2019 despite orders from Spain's electoral committee. The two separatist parties which govern Catalonia have become increasingly divided over strategy since the wealthy region's failed attempt in 2017 to break away from Spain and become a new country.Torra's "Together for Catalonia" has adopted a more hardline stance while leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) has opted for moderation and dialogue with Madrid. The ERC, headed by former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras who is serving a lengthy jail term over his role in Catalonia's failed independence bid, has become a key support in the national parliament for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority government. It has backed Sanchez's 2021 budget and other bills. Catalonia's 7.5 million people are split over independence, with the latest opinion poll by a Catalan state polling firm showing 49.9 percent against and 45.1 percent in favour. Polls predict separatist parties will once again win a majority of seats in the Catalan parliament.