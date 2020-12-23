ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday December 23, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Spain's Catalonia sets date for regional elections

posted December 23, 2020 at 09:00 am by  AFP
The northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia will hold regional elections on February 14, a year earlier than scheduled, as its powerful separatist movement becomes increasingly divided.

The dissolution of Catalonia's regional parliament and the setting of a date for the early polls were announced Tuesday in the region's official state gazette.

The election, Catalonia's fifth in 10 years, will be held a year ahead of schedule because the region's separatist leader Quim Torra was barred last year by the courts from holding public office.

He was ruled unfit to hold public office for 18 months after he refused to remove separatist symbols from public buildings during a general election campaign in April 2019 despite orders from Spain's electoral committee.

The two separatist parties which govern Catalonia have become increasingly divided over strategy since the wealthy region's failed attempt in 2017 to break away from Spain and become a new country.

Torra's "Together for Catalonia" has adopted a more hardline stance while leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) has opted for moderation and dialogue with Madrid.

The ERC, headed by former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras who is serving a lengthy jail term over his role in Catalonia's failed independence bid, has become a key support in the national parliament for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority government. It has backed Sanchez's 2021 budget and other bills.

Catalonia's 7.5 million people are split over independence, with the latest opinion poll by a Catalan state polling firm showing 49.9 percent against and 45.1 percent in favour.

Polls predict separatist parties will once again win a majority of seats in the Catalan parliament.

Topics: Spain , Catalonia , Oriol Junqueras , Pedro Sanchez , electoral committee , Quim Torra

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard