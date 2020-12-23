Germany bans arrivals from UK

EMPTY ROADS. Local traffic drives on an empty A20, the main route into Dover in Kent, south east England on December 22, 2020, as queuing trucks are organised and ‘stacked’ on the M20 and elsewhere waiting to continue their journeys after France closed its borders to accompanied freight arriving from the UK due to the rapid spread of a new coronavirus strain. Britain sought to sound a note of calm saying they were working as fast as possible to unblock trade across the Channel after France shut its borders to UK hauliers in a bid to contain a new variant of the coronavirus. AFP

Germany on Tuesday extended a ban on arrivals from Britain, Northern Ireland and South Africa until January 6 after a new more infectious coronavirus strain appeared in the countries.“The transport ban covers passenger traffic by train, bus, ship and flights directly from these countries,” the health ministry said in a statement. “The order covers the period from December 22, 2020 until January 6, 2021.” It added that people who have valid residency permits for Germany could return from January 1. The ministry said that travellers who arrived from the affected countries or who spent time there in the last 10 days would be required to be tested for the coronavirus. “Existing quarantine rules for arrivals from risk areas continue to apply,” it added.Health Minister Jens Spahn said that “as long as it is possible”, Germany aimed to prevent “potentially dangerous virus mutations from spreading in continental Europe”. “The entry ban from Britain, Northern Ireland and South Africa is a precautionary measure until we know more about the reported coronavirus mutations” in those countries, he said. A string of nations around the continent on Sunday began suspending travel links with Britain to prevent the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus. EU ambassadors were to meet Tuesday to try to thrash out a unified approach and work out how to eventually lift the border restrictions with Britain -- including by imposing a requirement for tests on all arrivals.