Sydney sees fewer coronavirus cases amid record testing
A COVID-19 cluster on Sydney's northern beaches has grown to 90 cases since emerging last week, sending the area's picturesque seaside suburbs into a lockdown. Despite record testing, eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed Tuesday after 15 cases the previous day -- raising hopes that the city's five million residents may yet be able to celebrate Christmas with family and friends. Long queues have snaked outside testing sites across Sydney, with more than 83,000 people tested on Monday and Tuesday in New South Wales, a state of 7.5 million people that includes the sprawling harbourside city. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian praised the "outstanding" public response but said the virus threatened to continue spreading because those infected visited gyms, pubs, and restaurants across Sydney. "What remains our concern is that even though the case numbers are relatively low compared to what we've experienced in previous days, the number of venues that are impacted grows," she said. Berejiklian said the two-day dip in case numbers appeared to show health strategies were paying off but cautioned that the situation was still "evolving" and case numbers could "creep back up".