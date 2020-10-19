Thousands take to Chile streets to mark protest movement anniversary

A demonstrator celebrates next to a firefighter after the dome of the church of Asuncion fell down burning in flames after being set on fire during a protest on the commemoration of the first anniversary of the social uprising in Chile, in Santiago, on October 18, 2020, as the country prepares for a landmark referendum. - Two churches were torched as tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday in a central Santiago square to mark the anniversary of a protest movement that broke out last year demanding greater equality in Chile. The demonstration comes just a week before Chileans vote in a referendum on whether to replace the dictatorship-era constitution -- one of the key demands when the protest movement began on October 18, 2019. Claudio Reyes / AFP

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday in a central Santiago square to mark the anniversary of a protest movement that broke out last year demanding greater equality in Chile.The demonstration comes just a week before Chileans vote in a referendum on whether to replace the dictatorship-era constitution -- one of the key demands when the protest movement began on October 18, 2019. In the morning, there was a festive atmosphere on the Plaza Italia as demonstrators, many wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus pandemic, held up banners, sang and danced. Police even gradually pulled back from the square. But later in the afternoon, there were several incidents of violence, looting and vandalism. "It's great, very good and positive. They're pure good things for Chile in everything from here," demonstrator Viviana Donoso, 43, told AFP as she and a group of people danced to drums. "The people of Chile need to unite, and we have to believe that we can do things." Some even turned up to the demonstration in fancy dress. For Victor Hugo de la Fuente, a journalist and manager at the Chilean edition of Le Monde Diplomatique, happiness reigned amongst protesters "due to the possibility of progressing and achieving a fairer and more democratic Chile." Demonstrators also called for their countrymen to vote to "approve" the proposed constitutional change. "This is the opportunity to say enough! We're here and we're going to vote for 'Approve,'" Paulina Villarroel, a 29-year-old psychologist, told AFP.However, in the afternoon, there were clashes between groups of football hooligans in one Santiago neighborhood. Elsewhere, a church was looted and set on fire, although that was quickly brought under control, while protesters in Plaza Italia doused a statue with red paint. The communist mayor of a neighborhood near the central square, Daniel Jadue, was hounded out of Plaza Italia by protesters. The government of President Sebastian Pinera -- one of the protesters' main targets -- called on demonstrators to be peaceful and to respect coronavirus restrictions. The deadly outbreak has left 13,600 Chileans dead with more than 490,000 infected. Protests broke out a year ago initially as a response to a hike in metro fares, before mushrooming into a general demonstration against inequality and the government. On one night of unrest, a dozen metro stations were set ablaze, bus stops were smashed, supermarkets looted, buildings vandalized and protesters clashed with riot police who fired tear gas and used water cannons.