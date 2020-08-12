ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday August 12, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Boeing hit with 43 737 MAX cancellations, no new orders in July

posted August 12, 2020 at 09:30 am by  AFP
Boeing on Tuesday reported another 43 cancelled orders for the troubled 737 MAX in July and, with global aviation in a pandemic-imposed slump, the aerospace giant failed to secure new orders for any aircraft last month.

According to a monthly report, the aircraft manufacturer this year has been hit with 398 cancellations for the 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March 2019 following two deadly crashes.

Boeing delivered just four aircraft in July, two 787 Dreamliners to Air France-KLM and Turkish Airlines, as well as two cargo planes, compared to 19 in the same month of 2019. The delivery rate is key since that is when the manufacturer receives most of the price of the plane.

The company resumed some assembly activity on the MAX in May after halting work for a few months, but has slowed plans to ramp-up production amid the continuing impact of COVID-19, while lowering the output plans for the 777 and the 787 jets.

The manufacturer has been making strides towards getting the MAX certified to fly again, with test flights in late June, but authorities have not yet given the green light and Boeing is not expected to resume deliveries until the fourth quarter at the earliest.

Boeing also warned last month that it will have to lay off even more workers than the 16,000 job cuts announced in April.

Topics: Boeing , global aviation , 737 MAX , Air France-KLM , Turkish Airlines , COVID-19

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard