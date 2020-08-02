'Hundreds' of homes destroyed after Sudan dam collapse

posted August 02, 2020 at 05:30 pm by AFP August 02, 2020 at 05:30 pm

Hundreds of homes were destroyed or flooded this week as a dam burst after heavy rain in Sudan's Blue Nile state, a local official said Saturday. The dam collapsed on Thursday in the district of Bout in the southeastern state, "destroying more than 600 homes and flooding others", Nousseiba Farouk told AFP by phone. Residents successfully evacuated their homes, she said. Local media said the dam held five million cubic metres of water, used for both agriculture and drinking."We don't yet have an exact idea of the damage because we have not been able to reach the flooded area," Farouk added. Torrential rains often hit Sudan between June and October, resulting in significant flooding.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.