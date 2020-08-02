ALL SECTIONS
Aug 02, 2020

UK Conservative MP arrested over rape allegations

posted August 02, 2020 at 05:00 pm by  AFP
A MP and former minister from Britain's ruling Conservative Party has been arrested after a parliamentary aide accused him of rape, sexual assault and coercive control, according to reports Saturday.

The politician was not named but the Metropolitan Police said in a statement that it had begun an investigation.

"On Friday, 31 July, the Metropolitan Police Service received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault," said the police.

"A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday, 1 August on suspicion of rape. He has been released on bail to return on a date in mid-August."

Reports of the arrest also appeared in the Sunday Times newspaper, which said the allegations had been raised with a senior Conservative party official.

In a statement from the Conservatives, quoted by the Press Association, a spokesman said: "We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously. As this matter is now in the hands of the police it would be inappropriate to comment further."

