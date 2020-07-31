ALL SECTIONS
Friday July 31, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Ginsburg hospitalized again for non-surgical procedure

posted July 30, 2020 at 09:20 pm by  AFP
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the four liberal justices on the top US court, has been hospitalized again, the court said late Wednesday.

The 87-year-old liberal icon was undergoing a “minimally invasive non-surgical procedure” in a New York hospital, the country’s highest judicial body said in a statement.

The operation was undertaken “to revise a bile duct stent” that was originally inserted last August at the same hospital, the prestigious Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, according to the statement.

The statement specified that such procedures are common and done in an effort to avoid future infection, according to Ginsburg’s doctors.

Ginsburg “is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week,” the statement said.

The nine US Supreme Court justices are appointed for a lifetime tenure.

If Ginsburg’s health required her to step down, President Donald Trump would have the opportunity to fill the third court opening of his term – and tilt the court even further to the right.

Ginsburg, known by supporters as “RBG,” had already been hospitalized for a potential infection earlier this month and in May. She was also hospitalized several times in 2019 and 2018.

Also earlier this month, Ginsberg announced that she is receiving treatment for a relapse of liver cancer, but indicated she would not vacate her spot on the court.

Topics: US Supreme Court , Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ,

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard