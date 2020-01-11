Coffee-for-life offer to royals not so hot
The response came after Tim Hortons—synonymous with coffee in Canada—posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Wednesday saying: “No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it.” The offer proved hard to swallow for Canadians upset by the chain’s labor relations practices. Canadian media reported that a branch of Tim Hortons in Winnipeg locked out unionized workers who were asking for a pay rise. In a shock announcement on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan said they will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, where Meghan lived for several years while filming the television series “Suits.”