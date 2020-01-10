ALL SECTIONS
Friday January 10, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Vigils for plane crash victims

posted January 10, 2020 at 07:30 pm by  AFP
Toronto―Hundreds of mourners held a candle-light vigil Thursday night in Toronto to remember 176 people killed when a Ukraine-bound plane crashed in Iran.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said multiple intelligence sources indicate that Iran shot down the Ukrainian airliner built by Boeing, although he conceded it may have been unintentional. The dead included 63 Canadians and many others headed for Canada.

At the vigil, people in Toronto―which has a large Iranian community―expressed anger and sadness over the tragedy.

“Somebody has to answer us back why this happened. They were innocent people who died,” said one of those at the ceremony, Yasmin Roshan, age 43.

Roshan, who came with his nine year old daughter, said he lost two friends in the crash.

He said he blamed US President Donald Trump, who last Friday ordered the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq, sending tensions between Washington and Tehran soaring.

Iran retaliated Wednesday by firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing US troops. The airliner went down just hours later. 

“They are all gone and we don’t know why. It’s the right of the community and everybody to know what happened exactly,” said a 55-year-old man who gave his name as Sam.

Sam said he was “upset, angry and sad.”

In Toronto, an estimated 100,000 Canadians are of Iranian origin. It is one of the largest Iranian communities in North America, after Los Angeles. Officials figures say there were 210,000 Canadians of Iranian origin in 2016.

Some in the crowd at the Toronto vigil shouted “We want justice!”

Vigils were also held in Ottawa and Montreal.

In the capital, Trudeau laid a wreath during a ceremony held outside Parliament.

Topics: Toronto , plane crash , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , Boeing , Iran ,

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard