Naked Philanthropist aids fire victims
Instance, a social media influencer is fighting the Australia bushfires—with nudes, according to the New York Post. Kaylen Ward—also known as “The Naked Philanthropist”—said Sunday she had raised an estimated $500,000 in just two days by offering naked photos in exchange for donations to wildfire relief funds. The 20-year-old Los Angeles model on Jan. 3 tweeted that anyone who sent her proof that they had chipped in to a list of Australian charities would get a body-baring pic in their inbox. “I was expecting to raise maybe $1,000 but the tweet blew up,” she told BuzzFeed News on Sunday, quoted by the Post. She has now hired four staffers to help her sift through the thousands of direct messages, verify donations and respond with a steamy photo. Ward, who already sells naked images of herself online, figured she might as well do the same for the cause after seeing recent coverage of the devastating blazes. “I was seeing all the posts on Twitter about the Australian fires and I was really concerned there wasn’t a lot of media coverage and not a lot of people donating,” she told the outlet.
