Cyclone forms over northern Australia

posted January 06, 2020 at 07:10 pm by AFP January 06, 2020 at 07:10 pm

Sydney―A tropical cyclone formed off the northwestern coast of Australia Monday, threatening the town of Broome with destructive 125 kilometers per hour winds, meteorologists said. Tropical Cyclone Blake became category one storm with sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and was expected to strengthen to a category two early Tuesday when it skirts the town of 14,000 people. The Bureau of Meteorology warned residents to “prepare for cyclonic weather and organize an emergency kit including first aid kit, torch, portable radio, spare batteries, food and water.” Winds are expected to gust in excess of 125 kilometers per hour.The storm is also expected to bring heavy rain and “a flood watch has been issued for coastal areas of the western Kimberley and eastern Pilbara,” the bureau said. Cyclone Blake is not expected to have an impact on the bush fires currently raging in other parts of the massive country.

