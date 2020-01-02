Bush fire smoke turns NZ glaciers brown

posted January 02, 2020 at 06:25 pm by Manila Standard January 02, 2020 at 06:25 pm

Wellington ― Smoke from Australia’s bush fires has created a haze across New Zealand thousands of kilometers away with normally white glaciers turning a shade of caramel, according to social media posts Thursday. The acrid-smelling smoke first appeared in the country early Wednesday when in many areas the sun appeared as either a red or golden orb, depending on the thickness of the haze. “Smoke which has traveled around 2,000km across the Tasman Sea can clearly be seen,” New Zealand’s official forecaster MetService tweeted. “Visibility in the smoke haze is as low as 10km in the worst affected areas.” A Twitter user called Miss Roho tweeted: “We can actually smell the burning here in Christchurch.”Another woman, Rachel, posted a photo of the Franz Josef Glacier―more than 2,000 kilometers away―with its usual pristine white taking on a brown hue. “Near Franz Josef glacier. The ‘caramelized’ snow is caused by dust from the bush fires. It was white yesterday,” she said in a post Wednesday. Comedian Jemaine Clement posted a photo of a golden orb. “All the way over in NZ the Australian bush fire smoke in the atmosphere giving us this strange sun,” he said.

