ALL SECTIONS
Friday December 27, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

14 killed as plane crashes into house

posted December 27, 2019 at 07:00 pm by  AFP
Almaty―At least 14 people died Friday when a passenger plane carrying 100 people crashed into a house shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstan’s largest city, authorities said.

The Bek Air plane “fell off the radar” minutes after it took off from Almaty airport at 7.05 am (01:05 GMT) on its way to the capital, Nur-Sultan, the airport authority said in a statement.  

“There are 14 dead at the [crash] site,” the city government said in a statement sent from its Telegram messenger app. 

It added that a further 17 patients were being treated in hospital in a “serious condition”, including at least eight children.

A video, released by the Central Asian country’s emergencies committee, showed the front of the plane crushed into a house that was partially collapsed, as rescue crews worked to pull people from the wreckage.

Rescue workers could be seen reaching into the windows of the shattered cock pit, as scores of emergency staff gathered at the site. 

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged to provide families of the victims with compensation and tweeted that those responsible “will be severely punished in accordance with the law.”

Tokayev also said that a government commission had been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. 

In March, a Bek Air Fokker-100 plane with 116 passengers made an emergency landing at the capital’s international airport after its landing gear failed to deploy. None of the passengers or five-member crew were injured. 

Kazakhstan’s industry ministry said in a statement Friday that the Fokker-100 model would be grounded until the cause of the accident became clear. 

Topics: Bek Air Fokker , Kazakhstan , Kassym-Jomart Tokayev , Bek Air

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard