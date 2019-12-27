New world records set in 2019
The hottest month, the fastest marathon, the wildest auction prices... here is a look back at 10 new records in 2019: Record temperatures Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe the same month reset several record highs: 42.6 degrees for Paris; 41.5 degrees for Germany; and 38.7 degrees in Britain. In December, it was Australia’s turn to set a record for its hottest day ever, with an average national maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius (107.4 Fahrenheit) on Dec. 19, while a scorching heatwave intensified bushfires. Facebook fine Facebook was in July slapped with the largest ever fine—$5 billion—imposed on any company for violating consumers’ privacy. Announcing the penalty, the Federal Trade Commission said it was also one of the largest ever issued by the US government for any violation. Monster sale Chinese consumers spent a record $38.3 billion on Alibaba platforms in the annual 24-hour “Singles’ Day” buying spree in November. It was a jump of 26 percent from the previous record high a year earlier, the e-commerce giant said. Art auction highs Amid furious Brexit wrangling, Banksy’s “Devolved Parliament” painting depicting lawmakers as chimps was sold at auction in October for 11.1 million euros, a record for the British artist. A new auction record for a work by a living artist was set in May when Jeff Koons’ stainless steel “Rabbit” fetched $91.1 million. Under two hours