Rody eyes forced vaccination

Government may use its police power to compel people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, President Rodrigo Duterte said in a televised address Monday. The President reported that 20.3 million Filipinos have been vaccinated so far, or about 26 percent of the eligible population, leaving about at least 60 million more unvaccinated. Duterte also said it will take 2 to 3 years before the country returns to its pre-pandemic situation. Earlier this month, the government raised its target COVID-19 vaccination coverage to include 90 percent of the country’s population, after the highly transmissible Delta variant ramped up herd immunity thresholds for the disease. Apart from raising the specter of police power to inoculate the rest of the country, Duterte told government employees who refuse to get vaccinated to leave his administration. “To get vaccinated or inoculated is really the best defense for yourself and for your fellow men,” he said. “Government does not instill fear. Government can appeal. Government can talk. I now encourage you, those who have yet to receive the vaccine, to get inoculated,” the President added. Since the government launched its vaccine drive last March 1, health officials were aiming to vaccinate about 77 million Filipinos to reach a goal of 70 percent. But with targets now raised, vaccinating 90 percent of the country’s population would include inoculating adolescents below 18 years old, since all eligible adult Filipinos are already accounted for in the 70-percent goal. Many cities, particularly in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, have already surpassed 50 percent vaccination of the target population, the President noted.Citing vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., Duterte says total vaccine deliveries to the country are expected to hit 100 million by end-October. The steadier supply means the vaccination program may be expanded to cover children, the President added (see story below – Editors). “Government is practically pleading on its knees for people to get the shots, for they are a danger to the rest of the population as a potential COVID-19 carrier,” he said. Until most Filipinos get the jab, “life will continue to be abnormal for about 2 to 3 years,” Duterte said. Galvez said health officials were expected to come up with guidelines to start vaccinating individuals younger than 18 in about two weeks. Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje also said those aged 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities may be among the first in the age group to get the vaccine, as part of the country’s A3 priority group. Despite the revised targets, Galvez previously said the government still wanted to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by the end of 2021. This included reaching earlier targets of vaccinating 7 out of 10 residents in Metro Manila., Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo City, and other high-risk areas by the end of October.