Health workers slam ‘singular’ allowance plan

Health workers expressed deep frustration and anger after the DOH presented its “singular allowance” proposal on the COVID-19 benefits for health workers during a public hearing of the joint Senate Committees on Finance and Ways and Means. Association of Health Workers National President Robert Mendoza said: “We oppose the DOH’s ‘singular allowance’ proposal for the health workers’ COVID-19 benefits because it would mean the removal of our special risk allowance , active hazard duty pay and meal, accommodation and transportation benefits.” “This scheme is indeed divisive and discriminatory,” Mendoza said. Mendoza added the DOH’s proposal would provide only one type of benefit to health workers. “And it will be given in different categories and different amounts, and worse, not all health workers will be given the said benefits,” he said. AHW also criticized the DOH for its proposal to categorize the provision of COVID-19 related benefits for health workers into low risk, medium risk and high risk categories of exposure. Health workers who are classified as having low risk COVID-19 exposure will receive P3,000; medium risk P6,000; and P9,000 for those who have high-risk exposure.“The DOH’s proposal to categorize the risk exposure of the health workers in hospitals and health facilities is completely unacceptable because the virulent virus can infect anyone. Our data showed many health workers assigned in non-COVID areas are getting infected due to lack of protection. So everyone in the vicinity of the hospital and health facility are all considered high risk to COVID-19. Thus, all health workers must receive equal COVID-19 benefits.” Mendoza said. Apart from that, the DOH targets only P526,727 health workers out of the 1.8 million health workers nationwide to receive the said allowance. “We health workers are disgusted with the DOH led by Secretary (Francisco) Duque because instead of implementing its mandate to provide safety, protection and welfare to the health workers and likewise show compassion, concern and support in this time of crisis, he did otherwise. This adds up to the many failures and offenses that he did to the health workers,” Mendoza said. He said the DOH divided, deprived and lowered the morale and dignity of health workers. “The proposal laid out at the Senate hearing was a manifestation of Secretary Duque’s indifference to health workers safety, protectionand welfare and inhumane leadership.” Mendoza said.