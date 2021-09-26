Outbreak hits Tanay monastery

Twelve Carmelite nuns in a monastery in Rizal have tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, the Tanay Carmelite Monastery said the nuns who contracted the disease were symptomatic but only of mild COVID. “We are 18 Sisters in the monastery and 12 Sisters were tested positive of COVID. At present, we can be considered as mild cases and Outbreak...symptomatic. Your prayers will be very much appreciated,” the statement read. All but one of the monastery nuns are fully vaccinated as she is on oral chemotherapy and could not be inoculated. In Quezon City, the death toll at the Religious of the Virgin Mary convent has climbed to nine since a COVID-19 outbreak started last week.All fatalities were bedridden and aged between 80 and 90. Among the convent’s 62 infected nuns, two have recovered, 38 are still experiencing mild or moderate symptoms, and 13 are severe cases. Apart from the RVM nuns who contracted the disease, some 52 personnelof the convent also tested positive for the virus. Some 19 nuns from the Stella Maris Convent, also in Quezon City, also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.