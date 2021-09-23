Duterte at UN: ‘Rich nations hoard vaccines’
Raps them for selfish act as poor countries get doses in trickles
In a recorded message, the President said “there is a man-made drought of vaccines ravaging poor countries” because rich countries hoard COVID-19 shots. “They now talk of booster shots, while developing countries consider half-doses just to get by,” he told the world leaders. The disparity, he said, “is shocking beyond belief and must be condemned for what it is — a selfish act that can neither be justified rationally nor morally.” “The plain fact is this pandemic will not end unless the virus is defeated everywhere. Vaccines are key to achieving this,” he said. “This is why the Philippines committed $1,000,000 to the US Covax Facility. This is our modest contribution to our collective fight against COVID-19. We strongly urge our privileged partners to fully support the Covax facility and further strengthen other cooperation mechanisms. We need this to save more lives, break the cycle of variants, and help ensure global economic recovery.” “Only with this can we correct the injustices that doom the downtrodden all over the world to a life of indignity and for the thousands during this pandemic—certain death,” he added. The Philippines has administered 41,247,552 doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide as of Sept. 18, the National Task Force Against Covid-19 (NTF) said. Based on the National COVID-19 vaccination dashboard data, there are 22,771,602 Filipinos who have received the first dose while 18,475,950 are now fully protected against the dreaded disease. Globally, more than 6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, a tally by the Agence France-Presse shows. The vaccination drive took 29 days to clock up the sixth billion, almost the same speed as the fourth and fifth billion at 30 and 26 days respectively. It took around 140 days to get the first billion doses into people’s arms. Nearly 40 percent (2.18 billion) of the 6 billion shots have been administered in China. India (826.5 million) and the United States (386.8 million) make up the trio of countries that have administered the most jabs.