'No face shield in open areas'

The public can now stop using face shields in open areas, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday. In a pre-recorded speech aired last night, Duterte said he approved the recommendation of government advisers, who said the use of face shields can be lifted in areas that do not fall under the “3C” category: crowded, closed and close contact. “’Yan tatlo na ‘yan, face shield is a must pa rin. ‘Yun ang recommendation. Labas sa tatlong limitations, puwede na na hindi gumamit,” he said. Duterte in June limited the use of the plastic face coverings on top of face masks to hospitals. But days later, he again required face shields in public areas, both indoors and outdoors, after the Health department confirmed the first few cases of the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant. Duterte explained he got scared of the Delta COVID-19 variant, which was why he required the use of face shields again. The World Health Organization earlier said it was reviewing the Philippines’ experience in using face shields as an additional layer of protection against COVID-19. Some experts have questioned the effectiveness of face shields in protecting against the COVID-19 virus, even as the government’s advisory panel has insisted that it still offered a layer of protection especially with the more contagious strains.In a pre-recorded speech aired last night, Duterte said he approved the recommendation of government advisers, who said the use of face shields can be lifted in areas that do not fall under the “3C” category: crowded, closed and close contact. “’Yan tatlo na ‘yan, face shield is a must pa rin. ‘Yun ang recommendation. Labas sa tatlong limitations, puwede na na hindi gumamit,” he said. Duterte in June limited the use of the plastic face coverings on top of face masks to hospitals. But days later, he again required face shields in public areas, both indoors and outdoors, after the Health department confirmed the first few cases of the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant. Duterte explained he got scared of the Delta COVID-19 variant, which was why he required the use of face shields again. The World Health Organization earlier said it was reviewing the Philippines’ experience in using face shields as an additional layer of protection against COVID-19. Some experts have questioned the effectiveness of face shields in protecting against the COVID-19 virus, even as the government’s advisory panel has insisted that it still offered a layer of protection especially with the more contagious strains.