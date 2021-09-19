ALL SECTIONS
Sep 19, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Makati City Bakuna
Advertisement

Duterte urged to certify 2022 budget as urgent

posted September 19, 2021 at 12:50 am by  Maricel Cruz
The House of Representatives will begin next week its plenary discussions on the Palace-proposed P5.024 trillion national budget for 2022.

At the same time, Rep. Eric Yap of the ACT-CIS party-list group said the House leadership will ask Malacañang to certify the bill as urgent in order to pass it on third and final reading by end of September.

Yap, chairman of the House committee on appropriations, said the plenary debates on the money measure will begin on Monday, September 21.

“After the crafting of the committee report, we will make a formal request to the Office of the President to certify the budget as urgent so that we can pass it on third reading on September 30,” he added.

Earlier, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said the House aims for a timely and decisive passage of the 2022 General Appropriations Act.

“As the coronavirus pandemic drags on and with no end in sight, it is incumbent upon Congress to swiftly pass a national budget that will not only serve as an instrument for development but also as a powerful tool to decisively defeat COVID-19 and rebuild people’s lives and livelihoods,” Velasco said.

Based on the Palace-submitted budget, the education sector, which is composed of the Department of Education, state universities and colleges, and the Commission on Higher Education, got the biggest chunk of the budget with a total P773.6 billion.

The Department of Public Works and Highways comes next with P686.1 billion followed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government with P250.4 billion.

The Department of Health and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation ranks fourth with P242 billion.

Other agencies in the top 10 or the so-called priority list are the Department of National Defense (P222 billion), Department of Social Welfare and Development (P191.4 billion), Department of Transportation (P151.3 billion), the Department of Agriculture and National Irrigation Administration (P103.5 billion), the Judiciary with (P45.0 billion), and the Department of Labor and Employment (P44.9 billion)

The DBM said the proposed national budget for 2022 is higher by 11.5 percent than this year’s P4.5-trillion fiscal program. It is also equivalent to 22.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Topics: House of Representatives , plenary discussions , national budget , Eric Yap

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard