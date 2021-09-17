ALL SECTIONS
Friday September 17, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Palace vows good pay to lure medical workers

posted September 17, 2021 at 01:40 am by  Macon Ramos-Araneta
President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to look for funding sources to tap additional medical frontliners that will help in the country’s fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This, as healthcare workers bewailed the absence of budget allocations to compensate for the “challenges” they have encountered in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients.

Kilusang Kontra Covid (KilKovid) president Anthony Leachon denounced the delay in the distribution of the health workers’ benefits.

“We condemn any misappropriation of any funds that could have alleviated their sufferings. We decry any form of abuse, verbal or otherwise, coming from anyone, but most especially those coming from government officials who owe to these health workers the survival of this nation.”

In a meeting at Malacañan Palace Wednesday night, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. told Duterte that hospitals were struggling in attending to the needs of COVID-19 patients as they were currently facing manpower shortage.

“We really need to address this because the complaint of all hospitals is they lack doctors, nurses and other healthcare-related workers,” Galvez said in Tagalog.

Duterte said he would exert all efforts to hire more healthcare workers.

“We will see what we can do. We will try to look for the money to have more recruits joining this fight against COVID,” the President said.

Duterte also said a “good” salary could persuade medical personnel to join the continuing battle against COVID-19.

“The pay is good. Perhaps, we can convince more people to join us in this fight because I think the lure of a good salary is there. It is higher now,” he said.

Leacho, for his part, said frontliners were not only physically exhausted, but were mentally and emotionally distressed as well.

“They need all the love, care, and respect from each and every one of us, and most especially our country’s leaders, without any exception,” he said.

The health workers assailed the Duterte government for its “zero  allocation”  for their  COVID-19 benefits such as Special Risk Allowance, Actual Hazard Duty Pay and Meals, Accommodation, Transportation allowance as well as COVID-19 compensation for the year 2022 aside from the delays in their compensations. 

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte , funding sources , medical frontliners , COVID-19

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
COVID 19 updates
Reopening: PH Economy on The Mend

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard
Reopening: PH Economy on The Mend