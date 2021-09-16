61 nuns in QC along with 54 COVID-infected

ON A PEDESTAL. His Eminence Jose F. Cardinal Advincula blesses the altar where pictures of medical front liners who have died of COVID-19 are placed during a mass at the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City, September 15, 2021. Over a hundred health workers have perished since the onslaught of the virus pandemic in 2020. Manny Palmero

At least 114 people, including 61 nuns, from a convent in Quezon City, have tested positive for COVID-19.The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, headed by Dr. Rolando Cruz, said four drivers, 18 lay partners, 14 health aides, 13 caregivers, a nursing student, and 61 nuns from the Religious of the Virgin Mary convent in Barangay Kaunlaran New Manila were found to be infected by the virus. Cruz said 22 of the patients were asymptomatic; 86 were mild cases, four were moderate cases, and two were severe. The severe cases were admitted to the infirmary’s intensive care unit. The outbreak at the convent came days after 99 children aged 18 and below from a Quezon City orphanage tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who chairs the Metro Manila Council, said just two COVID-19 infections will merit a street’s lockdown. Fourteen-day granular lockdowns will cover houses, buildings, streets or subdivisions.In the case of a condominium, he said, if there is just one case, the authorities can lock down that floor. A house can be locked down if there is one case; a street if there are two cases. The 2-week granular lockdown is meant to give way to mass testing, contact-tracing, and isolation. Residents covered by the restriction will automatically undergo swab tests for COVID-19, Olivarez said in a televised briefing. Authorities will distribute food packs in areas under granular lockdowns, he said, but there will be no financial assistance. The Philippine National Police said it is ready to help in the implementation of granular lockdowns and the new quarantine alert level system in Metro Manila starting Thursday. PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said the NCR Police Office (NCRPO) personnel have already been instructed to familiarize themselves with the IATF guidelines and continuously coordinate with local government units for the enforcement of rules.