Low COVID tally as 12 labs fail to report cases

The Philippines logged on Tuesday 18,056 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total to 2,266,066, as all labs were operational while 12 laboratories were not able to submit their data on time, the Department of Health reported. The relatively low number of cases is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday, the DOH said. Based on data in the last 14 days, the 12 non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 1.7 percent of samples tested and 1.7 percent of positive individuals. The Department also reported 222 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 35,529. The DOH also reported that 20,542 persons recently recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 2,052,867. There are also 177,670 active cases, of which 85.8 percent were mild, 9.5 percent were asymptomatic, 0.6 percent were critical, 1.4 percent were severe, and 2.66 percent were moderate. Meanwhile, the largest coronavirus referral center in Mindanao is operating at full capacity for a week now due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, its hospital chief said Tuesday. The occupancy rate at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City remains at critical level as its 620 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients are occupied, Dr. Ricardo Audan told Teleradyo. The hospital's 517 ward beds and 103 ICU beds are currently filled as the SPMC receives between 20 to 50 patients daily, A many of the COVID patients had not received the COVID-19 vaccines. In related developments, the Quezon City Legal Department will file charges against a construction company for violation of health protocols after 57 cases of COVID-19 were recorded within its premises. QC Legal Department head, Orlando Paolo Casimiro, said they were already preparing the case against Millennium Erector Corporation (MEC), which is undertaking the construction of high-rise condominium building Manhattan Heights in Cubao. The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit first received the report of one positive Covid-19 case on August 16. After mass testing 271 workers, 13 more turned out positive and were brought to the HOPE quarantine facility while the construction area was placed under Special Concern Lockdown. On August 21, an additional 13 workers tested positive. When the CESU conducted another mass test on August 26, the contact tracers and village officials said several workers asked for paracetamol and were coughing. Thirty more were confirmed to be infected. The Department of the Building Official, led by lawyer Dale Peral, endorsed the filing of charges against MEC for violation of Republic Act 11332, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.The DBO also issued a cease and desist order for MEC to halt all construction activities. The order will be lifted only if CESU and DBO issue a clearance. “If evidence proves that MEC was aware of its workers’ situation but failed to report to the CESU, then they may be held criminally liable pursuant to Section 6C of the IRR (implementing rules and regulations) of RA 11332,” Casimiro said in a statement. (See full story online at manilastandard.net) Section 6C of the law requires workplaces, among other agencies, to "accurately and immediately report notifiable diseases and health events of public health concern". In a separate statement, Mayor Joy Belmonte reminded all businesses to cooperate with the local government and immediately report any or possible Covid-19 cases among their workers. “We will not hesitate to file cases against you if you will not cooperate and eventually affect the community,” Belmonte said. As of September 12, the city had 13,018 active COVID-19 cases while 43 areas were under lockdown. Meanwhile, the Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital in Binondo, Manila has temporarily stopped admitting patients after its capacity reached a critical level Monday night. The hospital's emergency rooms and holding tents are at full capacity. "The admitted patients have outnumbered our bed capacity," read a post at the Facebook page of JJASGH. The DOH also reported that, nationwide, 77 percent of ICU beds, 69 percent of isolation beds, 74 percent of ward beds, and 57 percent of ventilators, were in use. In Metro Manila, 79 percent of ICU beds, 65 percent of isolation beds, 74 percent of ward beds, and 62 percent of ventilators, were in use. The DOH urged the public to follow minimum health standards, saying that it is expecting the number of cases to further rise in the coming days. Starting September 16, the National Capital Region will be under Alert Level 4 during the first week of the pilot implementation of granular lockdowns.