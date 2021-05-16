‘The sun is out’: PH Miss U bet stuns in yellow

posted May 16, 2021 at 01:20 am

Rabiya Mateo on Saturday brought the sunshine that was missing from her national costume the day earlier, as the Philippines’ bet dazzled in a bright yellow Furne Amato creation during the evening gown round at the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Hollywood, Florida. ‘ARIBA RABIYA.’ The Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo is a showstopper in the 69th Miss Universe preliminary evening gown competition Friday in Hollywood, Florida. She earlier dazzled viewers when she strutted down the runway in a yellow two-piece bikini. The hashtag #AribaRabiya likewise topped local Twitter posts following the event. Rabiya Mateo on Saturday brought the sunshine that was missing from her national costume the day earlier, as the Philippines’ bet dazzled in a bright yellow Furne Amato creation during the evening gown round at the Miss Universe preliminary competition in Hollywood, Florida.Matching the hue of the swimsuit she wore earlier in the competition, Mateo shone on stage in the golden long dress paired with what looked like sun-inspired earrings. Amato said the gown is a representation of the sun, which symbolizes happiness, strength, and vitality. “Even at 93 million miles away, it warms, illuminates and energizes us, making us feel our best and our brightest,” he said on Instagram.The masterpiece featured a cape with citrine Swarovski crystals, which “added royalty to the gown,” said the designer. At the national costume event Friday, fans had noticed Mateo did not wear the sun headpiece made by Manny Halasan, which would have completed her Philippine flag-inspired outfit.

